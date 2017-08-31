Labor Day weekend drinking plans? Get a sober driver

Three-day weekend plans? Don’t let them involve drinking and driving.
Labor Day weekend is coming up and Florida Highway Patrol troopers will be out looking for impaired drivers.
A DUI Wolfpack Operation is planned for Manatee, Sarasota, Highlands, Hardee and Desoto counties beginning at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday, according to FHP.
The operation will focus on Interstate 75 along with other major state and county roadways.
Driving impaired from alcohol or drugs put everyone on the roadways in danger. Florida law considers a driver with .08 or higher Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) to be impaired. Drivers under the age of 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are also in violation of Florida law, according to FHP.
Dialing *FHP (*347) from a cell phone contacts FHP to report an aggressive driver or roadside assistance.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
