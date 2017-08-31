Local

Labor Day weekend drinking plans? Get a sober driver

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

August 31, 2017 2:39 PM

Manatee

Three-day weekend plans? Don’t let them involve drinking and driving.

Labor Day weekend is coming up and Florida Highway Patrol troopers will be out looking for impaired drivers.

A DUI Wolfpack Operation is planned for Manatee, Sarasota, Highlands, Hardee and Desoto counties beginning at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday, according to FHP.

The operation will focus on Interstate 75 along with other major state and county roadways.

Driving impaired from alcohol or drugs put everyone on the roadways in danger. Florida law considers a driver with .08 or higher Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) to be impaired. Drivers under the age of 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are also in violation of Florida law, according to FHP.

Dialing *FHP (*347) from a cell phone contacts FHP to report an aggressive driver or roadside assistance.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

How dangerous is the smoke from fires & explosions at the Texas chemical plant?

How dangerous is the smoke from fires & explosions at the Texas chemical plant? 2:13

How dangerous is the smoke from fires & explosions at the Texas chemical plant?
First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 1:27

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA
Bradenton begins plans to extend Riverwalk 0:34

Bradenton begins plans to extend Riverwalk

View More Video