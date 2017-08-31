Bradenton now offers sandbags to residents as more rain is expected to fall

The chance of more rain this weekend looms over Manatee County, and with the memory of last weekend’s flooding still fresh in residents’ minds, officials are offering sandbags to keep the waters at bay.
The city of Bradenton is offering sandbags for city residents from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Bradenton Public Works & Utilities Department, 1411 Ninth St. W.
There is a limit of 10 bags per person.
Those who live in Manatee County can pick up sandbags 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday at the following locations:
- Buffalo Creek Park, 7550 69th St. E., Palmetto.
- G.T. Bray Park, 5502 33rd Ave. Drive W., Bradenton.
- Lakewood Ranch Park, 5350 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch.
- Stormwater Operations, 5511 39th St. E., Bradenton.
- Rubonia Community Center, 1309 72nd St. E., Palmetto.
The National Service calls for a 40 percent chance of scattered showers and storms Friday, and a 60 percent chance on Saturday.
Sandbag distribution follows after heavy weekend rains left several Manatee County streets and communities flooded. A tornado touched down in Samoset Saturday night as well, leaving some destruction in its path.
Sixty-three homes were affected and 26 people had to be evacuated as of Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Parts of Manatee County saw about 23 inches of rain, according to National Weather Service officials.
Manatee County officials have asked residents to leave room for emergency vehicles to access the roads when parking along the street and moving debris to the curb.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
