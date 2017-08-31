Herald file image
Herald file image

Local

Traffic Watch: Your morning commute on Aug. 31, 2017

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

August 31, 2017 6:14 AM

Manatee

Here’s what you might see on your Thursday morning commute.

  • Hit-and-run crash, State Road 64 at Lorraine Road, Bradenton, no roadblock reported;
  • Crash, 53rd Avenue at 15th Street East, Bradenton, unknown roadblock;
  • Crash, North Tuttle Avenue at 17th Street, Sarasota, no roadblock reported;
  • Crash, Interstate 75 southbound at mile marker 257, Brandon, no roadblock reported.

Click here for a real-time traffic map from our news partners at Bay News 9.

Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.

Check back for updates.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

