Todd Fleck and Gretchen Leclezio load up sandbags at G.T. Bray as people anticipate more rain Monday after a weekend of weather caused widespread flooding in Manatee County.
Todd Fleck and Gretchen Leclezio load up sandbags at G.T. Bray as people anticipate more rain Monday after a weekend of weather caused widespread flooding in Manatee County. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com
Todd Fleck and Gretchen Leclezio load up sandbags at G.T. Bray as people anticipate more rain Monday after a weekend of weather caused widespread flooding in Manatee County. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Local

Sandbags available again as more rain expected to fall over weekend

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

August 30, 2017 3:51 PM

Manatee

With forecasts calling for more rain over the weekend, Manatee County will again distribute sandbags Friday, officials announced.

Bay New 9 meteorologists say deeper moisture will return to the area at the end of the week with higher rain chances Friday and Saturday.

The National Weather Service calls for a 60 percent chance of showers and storms Friday evening, with those chances increasing to 70 percent Saturday.

Sandbags will be available from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday at these locations:

  • Buffalo Creek Park, 7550 69th St. E., Palmetto.
  • G.T. Bray Park, 5502 33rd Ave. Drive W., Bradenton.
  • Lakewood Ranch Park, 5350 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch.
  • Stormwater Operations, 5511 39th St. E., Bradenton.
  • Rubonia Community Center, 1309 72nd St. E., Palmetto.

“After last weekend’s heavy rains, flooding is still a threat for some in our community,” Emergency Management Chief Sherilynn Burris said in a release. “With more rain expected, we want to make sure affected residents have access to sandbags to prevent additional damage.”

Manatee County officials asked resident to leave room for emergency vehicles to access the roads when parking along the street and moving debris to the curb.

The distribution comes just days after several Manatee County streets and communities were flooded with several inches of water after heavy rains last weekend. Amid the storms and rain, it was confirmed a tornado touched down in Samoset Saturday night.

As of Monday evening, rain totals over the last several days at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport were 16.68 inches, according to Bay News 9.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 1:27

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA
Bradenton begins plans to extend Riverwalk 0:34

Bradenton begins plans to extend Riverwalk
Watch as a dog rescued from a house fire is reunited with owner 0:31

Watch as a dog rescued from a house fire is reunited with owner

View More Video