Sandbags available again as more rain expected to fall over weekend

With forecasts calling for more rain over the weekend, Manatee County will again distribute sandbags Friday, officials announced.
Bay New 9 meteorologists say deeper moisture will return to the area at the end of the week with higher rain chances Friday and Saturday.
The National Weather Service calls for a 60 percent chance of showers and storms Friday evening, with those chances increasing to 70 percent Saturday.
Sandbags will be available from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday at these locations:
- Buffalo Creek Park, 7550 69th St. E., Palmetto.
- G.T. Bray Park, 5502 33rd Ave. Drive W., Bradenton.
- Lakewood Ranch Park, 5350 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch.
- Stormwater Operations, 5511 39th St. E., Bradenton.
- Rubonia Community Center, 1309 72nd St. E., Palmetto.
“After last weekend’s heavy rains, flooding is still a threat for some in our community,” Emergency Management Chief Sherilynn Burris said in a release. “With more rain expected, we want to make sure affected residents have access to sandbags to prevent additional damage.”
Manatee County officials asked resident to leave room for emergency vehicles to access the roads when parking along the street and moving debris to the curb.
The distribution comes just days after several Manatee County streets and communities were flooded with several inches of water after heavy rains last weekend. Amid the storms and rain, it was confirmed a tornado touched down in Samoset Saturday night.
As of Monday evening, rain totals over the last several days at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport were 16.68 inches, according to Bay News 9.
