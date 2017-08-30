Crime

Video shows gunmen robbing convenience store

On Aug. 27, 201,7 at approximately 10:16 pm, the two suspects entered the Speedy Select store located at 7712 Riverview Drive in Riverview. Thje first suspect pointed an unknown make/model silver revolver at the victim/clerk while the second suspct went behind the counter and emptied the case drawer and took Cigarellos. The second suspect brandished an unknown make/model semi-automatic handgun. Just before first suspect exited the store, he fired one round at the victim/clerk, missing him by inches. Both suspects fled in in a possible silver or light colored four-door Nissan Sentra (2000-2006) southbound on 78th street, then eastbound on Riverview Drive. Anyone with any information can call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 247-8200 or anyone with any information regarding the identity and whereabouts of these suspects and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using our P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

Man throws explosive device into restaurant

The Philadelphia Police Department has released a surveillance video showing a suspect approach New Dragon City restaurant in Philadelphia, light an explosive device nearby and throw it inside where it then exploded on Aug. 12, 2017. He and other suspects fled from the scene on foot.

