Traffic Watch: Your morning commute on Aug. 30, 2017

Here’s what you might see on your Wednesday morning commute.
- Crash, State Road 64 at 131st Street East, Bradenton, no roadblock reported;
- Crash, 63rd Avenue East at U.S. 301, Bradenton, no roadblock reported;
- Crash, 53rd Avenue West at 75th Street West, Bradenton, no roadblock reported;
- Crash, State Road 70 at Lebanon Street, Myakka City, no roadblock reported;
- Crash Interstate 275 southbound at mile marker 28, St. Petersburg, roadway clear;
- Crash, I-275 at North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, roadway clear;
- Crash, U.S. 301 at Palm River Road, Tampa, roadblock;
- Crash, State Road 618 westbound at South U.S. 301, Tampa, roadway clear;
- Crash, U.S. 41 at Riverview Drive, Riverview, roadway clear;
- Crash, Interstate 75 southbound at mile marker 245, Apollo Beach, debris in roadway.
Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.
