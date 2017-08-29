School board member Miner pays $300 fine to Florida Elections Commission

Manatee County School Board member Dave Miner has paid a $300 fine to the Florida Elections Commission, after the commission found issues with his 2016 campaign finance reporting based on a complaint from a former election foe.
Former candidate Misty Servia, who ran against Miner in 2016, filed the complaint with the commission a little more than a month before the election. In documents filed Aug. 21 by the commission, Miner, “certified to the correctness of the following campaign treasurer’s report that were incorrect or incomplete.”
“There is not any finding about having violated anything criminal,” Miner said. “And the allegations have been made in the complaint actually weren’t supported or cited. It was incomplete information that was corrected. There was no attempt to hide.
“I thought it was appropriate to agree to pay $300. It wasn’t a fine; it’s a civil penalty.”
There were four different examples cited by the complaint and confirmed by the commission.
“The commission staff and respondent stipulate that staff could prove all the facts ... by clear and convincing evidence and the commission’s ability to impose a civil penalty in the case,” the documents state.
Servia posted the results of the commission’s findings on her candidate website, saying Miner was veiling some of his in-kind contributions from himself to his campaign.
“He showed no record to whom the funds were paid,” Servia wrote. “He proclaimed himself a ‘Watchdog’ yet didn’t hold himself to the same transparency standards he demanded of others. ... Voters deserve the complete truth and access to it.”
Servia called for Miner to apologize and own up to his mistakes to the voters of Manatee County.
“Taking responsibility for a mistake is no fun, but doing so shows courage and integrity,” Servia said on her site. “Admitting a mistake is also an opportunity to share a powerful lesson with our children. It is my hope that Mr. Miner takes this opportunity to accept responsibility and demonstrate these good characteristics.”
Miner says everything was done above board.
“When we went to balance everything at the end, things weren’t balancing,” Miner said. “Wwe finally found that there was an omission, and we gave a correction. ... My opponent tried to make it into something criminal or unethical.
“What we did was above board. We admitted overlooking a couple contributions, small amounts, omitted and then corrected.”
Miner was first elected in 2012 and came under transparency scrutiny in early 2015 when he refused for months to release information required to be public record under the Sunshine Law that eventually led to a lawsuit.
The 2016 election was hotly contested by both candidates who launched attack websites against the other.
Miner eventually emerged from the general election with 51 percent of the vote to Servia’s 49 percent.
Servia was unable to be reached Tuesday for further comment.
