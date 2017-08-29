More Videos

Groups want the Confederate monument back up and commissioners out 1:11

Groups want the Confederate monument back up and commissioners out

Pause
Watch as a dog rescued from a house fire is reunited with owner 0:31

Watch as a dog rescued from a house fire is reunited with owner

Man, 61, found dead in Manatee County flood waters 1:28

Man, 61, found dead in Manatee County flood waters

Neighbors react to news of mother, infant dead in apartment 1:34

Neighbors react to news of mother, infant dead in apartment

Deer rescued from Sarasota country club pond 0:53

Deer rescued from Sarasota country club pond

See what an EF-0 rated tornado did to Samoset 3:37

See what an EF-0 rated tornado did to Samoset

Bradenton downtown businesses holding their breath over Monday's protest 0:37

Bradenton downtown businesses holding their breath over Monday's protest

Daylight displays damage, storm's aftermath 0:42

Daylight displays damage, storm's aftermath

Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass 4:02

Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass

Video shows gunmen robbing convenience store 1:39

Video shows gunmen robbing convenience store

  • Watch as a dog rescued from a house fire is reunited with owner

    A firefighter carried a dog from a house fire in the 3900 block of Fifth Avenue West in Palmetto and the dog's owner was overcome with emotion as she held her beloved Tweety again.

A firefighter carried a dog from a house fire in the 3900 block of Fifth Avenue West in Palmetto and the dog's owner was overcome with emotion as she held her beloved Tweety again. Sara Nealeigh Bradenton Herald
A firefighter carried a dog from a house fire in the 3900 block of Fifth Avenue West in Palmetto and the dog's owner was overcome with emotion as she held her beloved Tweety again. Sara Nealeigh Bradenton Herald

Local

Dog saved from Palmetto house fire

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

August 29, 2017 1:00 PM

Palmetto

When a firefighter emerged from a smoky house Tuesday afternoon carrying a small dog, the owner burst into grateful tears.

North River Fire District crews were called to a structure fire with possible entrapment shortly before noon Tuesday in the 3900 block of Fifth Avenue West in Palmetto.

When they arrived, the two people who were in the home had escaped safely, but crews searched the home twice, just to be sure, North River Fire District Chief Michael Rampino said.

Smoke could be seen coming from the area of the front door.

Sure enough, during the second sweep of the home, firefighters found a small black dog named Tweety, which was carried out to safety. The owner ran over, embraced the dog and cried as crews attempted to find an oxygen mask for the dog.

Rampino said it appeared something left on the stove of the single-story home caught fire, which spread to the cabinets. Crews were still on the scene but had the fire under control around 12:15 p.m.

Manatee County EMS crews said no one was treated at the scene and Rampino said there were no reported injuries.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch as a dog rescued from a house fire is reunited with owner

View More Video