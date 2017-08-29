Dog saved from Palmetto house fire

When a firefighter emerged from a smoky house Tuesday afternoon carrying a small dog, the owner burst into grateful tears.
North River Fire District crews were called to a structure fire with possible entrapment shortly before noon Tuesday in the 3900 block of Fifth Avenue West in Palmetto.
When they arrived, the two people who were in the home had escaped safely, but crews searched the home twice, just to be sure, North River Fire District Chief Michael Rampino said.
Smoke could be seen coming from the area of the front door.
Sure enough, during the second sweep of the home, firefighters found a small black dog named Tweety, which was carried out to safety. The owner ran over, embraced the dog and cried as crews attempted to find an oxygen mask for the dog.
Rampino said it appeared something left on the stove of the single-story home caught fire, which spread to the cabinets. Crews were still on the scene but had the fire under control around 12:15 p.m.
Manatee County EMS crews said no one was treated at the scene and Rampino said there were no reported injuries.
Crews at the scene of reported structure fire in the 3900 blk of 5th Ave W, Palmetto. Smoke can be seen coming from home More info to come. pic.twitter.com/tbgibMtNrg— Sara Nealeigh (@saranealeigh) August 29, 2017
North River Fire Rescue chief says 2 residents were home when fire started but both made it out. Fire appears to have started from stove— Sara Nealeigh (@saranealeigh) August 29, 2017
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments