Dog saved from Palmetto house fire

Watch as a dog rescued from a house fire is reunited with owner A firefighter carried a dog from a house fire in the 3900 block of Fifth Avenue West in Palmetto and the dog's owner was overcome with emotion as she held her beloved Tweety again. Sara Nealeigh Bradenton Herald

A firefighter carried a dog from a house fire in the 3900 block of Fifth Avenue West in Palmetto and the dog's owner was overcome with emotion as she held her beloved Tweety again. Sara Nealeigh Bradenton Herald