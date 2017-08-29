Tropical system that drenched Florida headed up Carolina coast

A tropical wave that drenched South Florida will roll up the North Carolina coast today but is not expected to intensify.
In their 8 a.m. advisory, National Hurricane Center forecasters said the system, located about 15 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina, will move along the coast today before heading out to sea Tuesday night. Sustained winds reached about 40 mph as the storm headed to the northeast at 15 mph.
They don’t expect the system to gain any strength but tropical storm force winds could still extend over 100 miles and rainfall could top five inches in parts of North Carolina and Virginia.
#GOES16 Air Mass RGB showing dry air intrusion (red) into #Harvey's circulation with deep tropical moisture persisting over E. #txwx. pic.twitter.com/Jd9S7gleZc— NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) August 28, 2017
In Texas, Harvey continued to generate heavy rain as it crawled to the east, northeast at about 3 mph. The storm is expected to be just off the central Texas coast tonight before heading back ashore on the Louisiana coast early Wednesday. Forecasters called for an additional seven to 13 inches of rain across north Texas and southeastern Louisiana. Parts of southeastern Louisiana could get between five and 15 inches of rain. That’s less that forecasters predicted Monday, but they warned flooding could still be life-threatening.
After a week of heavy rain, Florida started to dry out. On Tuesday, Miami meteorologists with the National Weather Service called for just scattered showers, but warned temperatures could soar, with the heat index topping 100 degrees.
Flash flood warnings that left parts of northern Miami-Dade and southern Broward counties inundated were called off.
