More rain expected with flood watch in effect until Tuesday night

A flood watch for coastal Manatee County and Bradenton will stay in effect until Tuesday evening as more rain is expected to fall during the day, according to the National Weather Service.
The flood watch will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
A flood warning for the Manatee River will remain in effect as well until Wednesday afternoon.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, with a high near 89 and a heat index value as high as 101, according to NWS.
A short break from the rain may come Wednesday, as NWS predicts a sunny day with a high near 92. However, scattered showers could return Thursday afternoon.
Manatee County experienced extensive flooding and a tornado in Samoset over the weekend, forcing some families from their homes and causing drivers to abandon their disabled vehicles in flooded streets.
Rainfall totals from Bay News 9 show parts of Manatee County received 22 inches of rain over the last three days.
Whitfield received 22.43 inches of rain, while Lake Ward saw 17. Sarasota-Bradenton Airport saw 16, and Desoto Lakes and Lake Manatee State Park both saw 11 inches of rain.
Manatee County Goverment tweeted Tuesday morning that all roads in unincorporated Manatee County are now open, but there is still standing water in some areas.
Authorities advise to not drive vehicles through flooded areas.
We're expecting less rain today but #Manatee county remains under an area flood watch, some areas with a flood warning. pic.twitter.com/62XHL87Oxf— ManateePublicSafety (@MCGPublicSafety) August 29, 2017
