American Red Cross volunteers Gary Fellhauer, Jacqueline Fellhauer and Mike McDermott stand outside of St. George’s Episcopal Church Monday morning. Since Sunday, eight families have used the church as shelter after severe rains caused flooding in their homes.
American Red Cross volunteers Gary Fellhauer, Jacqueline Fellhauer and Mike McDermott stand outside of St. George’s Episcopal Church Monday morning. Since Sunday, eight families have used the church as shelter after severe rains caused flooding in their homes. Hannah Morse hemorse@bradenton.com
American Red Cross volunteers Gary Fellhauer, Jacqueline Fellhauer and Mike McDermott stand outside of St. George’s Episcopal Church Monday morning. Since Sunday, eight families have used the church as shelter after severe rains caused flooding in their homes. Hannah Morse hemorse@bradenton.com

Local

Eight families use church as shelter after record rains flooded homes

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

August 28, 2017 2:28 PM

Bayshore Gardens

Outside St. George’s Episcopal Church on Monday morning, stark reminders of a record-breaking rainy weekend were all too present. Inside, several army green cots lined up — one of them occupied by a snoozing man — as a boy quietly played with a Transformer toy.

Since noon Sunday, eight families have taken shelter at the church, 912 63rd Ave. W., after heavy rains blasted Manatee County, leaving at least 63 homes flooded and 26 people displaced.

About 16 of inches rain was recorded at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport from Friday through Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Jacqueline Fellhauer, an American Red Cross volunteer for 25 years, said that one man who is staying at the church lived in the area of 63rd Avenue and Prospect Road. Around midnight, he noticed his home was flooding.

“He, in 30 years, has never been flooded,” Fellhauer said, shielding the man’s name for confidentiality reasons. As the man waded through knee-deep water, his dog swimming behind him, he tied up his kayak for anyone who might need it, she added.

Food, overnight stays and health care were available as long as needed, but no pets are allowed at this location.

“A lot of people have never had to ask for help before,” Fellhauer said. “It is difficult for some of them to come in.”

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video shows gunmen robbing convenience store

Video shows gunmen robbing convenience store 1:39

Video shows gunmen robbing convenience store
Man throws explosive device into restaurant 0:37

Man throws explosive device into restaurant
Driver got stuck in flooded East Manatee County road 0:50

Driver got stuck in flooded East Manatee County road

View More Video