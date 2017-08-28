Eight families use church as shelter after record rains flooded homes

Outside St. George’s Episcopal Church on Monday morning, stark reminders of a record-breaking rainy weekend were all too present. Inside, several army green cots lined up — one of them occupied by a snoozing man — as a boy quietly played with a Transformer toy.
Since noon Sunday, eight families have taken shelter at the church, 912 63rd Ave. W., after heavy rains blasted Manatee County, leaving at least 63 homes flooded and 26 people displaced.
About 16 of inches rain was recorded at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport from Friday through Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Jacqueline Fellhauer, an American Red Cross volunteer for 25 years, said that one man who is staying at the church lived in the area of 63rd Avenue and Prospect Road. Around midnight, he noticed his home was flooding.
“He, in 30 years, has never been flooded,” Fellhauer said, shielding the man’s name for confidentiality reasons. As the man waded through knee-deep water, his dog swimming behind him, he tied up his kayak for anyone who might need it, she added.
Food, overnight stays and health care were available as long as needed, but no pets are allowed at this location.
“A lot of people have never had to ask for help before,” Fellhauer said. “It is difficult for some of them to come in.”
