Blood, boats, manpower on their way to Texas from Florida

It’s 14 hours by car, or roughly 1,023 miles, to get from Manatee County to Houston.
But the two locales were acting like caring Gulf Coast neighbors Monday, drawn together by the heartbreaking images of Hurricane Harvey’s impacts on the Texas coastline, which include flooding of historic proportions.
Donations of blood, boats and manpower are on their way to Texas thanks to the generosity of Floridians, including those from Manatee County.
SunCoast seeking blood and platelets
The SunCoast Blood Bank, which has two donation centers in Manatee County, is hoping Manatee and Sarasota residents will answer the blood bank’s urgent call on Monday for blood and platelets to help victims of hurricane-ravaged Houston and the Gulf Coast area, said Jayne Giroux, a SunCoast spokeswoman.
“We think these chairs will all be filled when word gets out that people in Texas need our help,” Giroux said late Monday morning on a visit to an empty donation center at 6026 14th St. W., Bradenton, in the shopping center that has a Target and a Publix.
“We sent 150 units of blood over the weekend to the region of Texas that was impacted by Hurricane Harvey and we expect to be asked for more products throughout the week,” Giroux added.
Many blood donation centers in Texas are unable to collect blood at this time due to flooding, Giroux said.
“Platelets are always needed for cancer patients,” said Bailey Christie, a SunCoast staffer.
The most critical need right now is for universal type O negative blood and platelets, Giroux said.
“Donors can walk into any SunCoast donor center or bloodmobile,” Giroux added.
Area SunCoast Blood Bank locations include 6026 14th St. W., Bradenton; 1731 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch; and 1760 Mound St., Sarasota.
American Red Cross sends volunteers
The American Red Cross’ Southwest Florida Chapter, which includes Manatee and Sarasota counties, has so far sent four volunteers from Manatee County and two from Sarasota County to the Hurricane Harvey response effort, Megarie van Sickel, executive director of the chapter, said Monday.
“We can’t send our volunteers into areas actively experiencing the disaster but we stage them outside the impacted area,” van Sickel said, explaining why the volunteers are in Baton Rouge, La. “As weather improves, we can move them in.”
Two of the volunteers drove a roughly 30-foot emergency response vehicle fully loaded with supplies from Sam’s Club, van Sickel said.
“It will most likely be used for feeding in communities,” van Sickel said of the vehicle which can keep food both hot and cold.
The Southwest Florida Chapter has 500 to 600 volunteers and many are itching to join the six already in Texas, van Sickel said.
“We are getting calls from our volunteers because they want to help,” van Sickel said. “This will be a very, very long operation and as far as deployment, we are just getting started.”
Van Sickel said she knows what things are like in Houston. She served during Hurricane Charley in Charlotte and DeSoto counties in 2004.
“I can tell you, it’s devastating to see and for the residents,” van Sickel said. “You don’t get the full impact until you are in it.”
Gov. Scott deploys boats and manpower
A total of 97 Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers and 41 boats will help with the on-going search and rescue and disaster response efforts in Texas, Gov. Rick Scott announced Monday. Twenty-five officers along with high-water vehicles, mobile command centers and patrol boats had been deployed over the weekend.
“Hurricane Harvey was the largest storm to impact Texas in more than 50 years and it’s crucial that we continue to work together to help our fellow Gulf Coast state during their time of need,” Scott said.
Richard Dymond: 941-745-7072, @RichardDymond
