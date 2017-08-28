Blood, boats, manpower on their way to Texas from Florida

More Videos 0:53 Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings Pause 1:22 One of the deadliest hurricane seasons 1:14 Places of worship at risk for acts of violence 2:25 Take an advance peek at Bill and Sandy Law’s home. 1:33 South Florida Museum prepares for post-Snooty 2018 0:29 Bradenton's Whitney Osuigwe aiming to win Eddie Herr title 0:49 Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 3:45 Joe Louis Walker headlines Bradenton Blues Festival 0:48 Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested 0:37 Watch as power lines fall in front of motorists on highway Video Link copy Embed Code copy

SunCoast Blood Bank puts out call for blood and platelets SunCoast is asking Manatee and Sarasota blood and platelet donors to help coastal Texas which has limited blood donation right now due to flooding. Video by Richard Dymond. SunCoast is asking Manatee and Sarasota blood and platelet donors to help coastal Texas which has limited blood donation right now due to flooding. Video by Richard Dymond. Richard Dymond Bradenton Herald

