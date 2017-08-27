Samoset cleaning up Sunday after destructive tornado

The tornado that slammed the Samoset area of Manatee County at 9:21 p.m. Saturday with 70 mph winds was rated a “0” on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, leaving residents wondering on Sunday what on earth a E-1 or E-2 could have done.
“I was sitting in the living room when all of this happened,” said Dalea Vega, whose home at the corner of 26th Avenue East and Seventh Street East in Samoset seemed to be ground zero for the wrath of a twister that shot down out of lightning-filled skies and went back up into the clouds just as fast.
It was very heavy lightning and strong winds and then it just took it. I heard something on the other side of the house and the tree just hit it and I ran into the room.
Dalea Vega on tornado
The tornado, whose EF-0 rating is based on an intensity of 65 to 85 mph, felled power lines, trees and heavy tree branches leading to missing shingles in residential roofs, broken out windows, damage to numerous structures and vehicles and significant damage at the Eastside Manatee County Fleet Maintenance Facility, according to eyewitness accounts.
The tornado’s path was from the 2600 block of First Street to the 3000 block of 15th Street East, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and media reports.
A weather radar scan of Bradenton at 9:21 p.m. Saturday showed so much activity from a low pressure area that has been sitting on the area for several days, causing driving rain and lightning, that meteorologists didn’t see the tornado in time to issue a warning, said John McMichael with the National Weather Service in Ruskin.
“We didn’t detect it on the radar,” McMichael said.
The Bradenton twister was the only one in Tampa Bay on Saturday and came out of sudden wind shear in the midst of low pressure, McMichael added.
“It was very heavy lightning and strong winds, and then it just took it,” Vega said of a piece of her roof. “I heard something on the other side of the house and the tree just hit it and I ran into the room.”
Another big branch broke a window in her car.
2004 all over again
For the owner of the house next to the Vegas’, Sunday was 2004 all over again, when the area went through Hurricane Charlie in Charlotte Harbor.
“It looks like when Hurricane Charlie went through Arcadia,” the unidentified owner told Vega after he pulled up in her driveway Sunday morning to see if she was OK. “I went to Hurricane Charlie in Arcadia, and it looked like this.”
“It was the worst night ever,” Vega replied.
Claire Frechette, 308 26th Ave. E., Bradenton, was returning home in her vehicle early Sunday morning when she was stunned by the debris in the street.
“It looked exactly like a tornado had gone right down 26th Street East,” Frechette said.
She woke up Sunday to piles of big tree branches in her yard.
Cleanup on Sunday
On Sunday, Vega joined her neighbors who were using chainsaws to chop up trees that had fallen on houses and old fashioned neighbor-helping-neighbor power to carry wood and vegetation to the curbs.
“Everyone is coming around to check on us and we are checking up on neighbors,” Vega said, adding that damaged roofs, windows and vehicles seemed to be bulk of the damage.
A few doors down from Vega’s home, Deicy Jacinto, 2504 Seventh St. E., Bradenton, had a tree fall on all three cars parked in her driveway. Friends were chainsawing it into manageable pieces.
Farther down on Seventh Street East, a structure on Laura Santiago’s property had a tree on it.
“Lots of lightning and lots of wind,” Santiago said of the event.
Eastside Fleet facility sustains damage
Manatee County’s Eastside Fleet Maintenance facility was in the twister’s path, sustaining damage to rooftops of maintenance buildings and offices, as well as damage to vehicles and leaving live power lines on the ground, said Dave Beghtel, a county employee who was guarding the front gate Sunday.
“We don’t want vehicles driving back there on top of wires,” Beghtel said.
Sheriff’s deputies and Manatee County Emergency Communications Center employees responded to the area to help those affected.
Florida Power & Light and Manatee County Public Works were at the site Sunday morning working on cleanup and power restoration, authorities said.
Richard Dymond: 941-745-7072, @RichardDymond
