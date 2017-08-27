Samoset cleaning up Sunday after destructive tornado

More Videos 1:34 Neighbors react to news of mother, infant dead in apartment Pause 1:39 Video shows gunmen robbing convenience store 0:50 Driver got stuck in flooded East Manatee County road 0:37 Man throws explosive device into restaurant 0:42 Daylight displays damage, storm's aftermath 3:37 See what an EF-0 rated tornado did to Samoset 1:38 Could Village of the Arts have worst intersection for flooding in the city? 3:07 Meet Freedom Village's Katie Sedgeman, who's about to turn 105 1:00 Bradenton's historic Covington House to be demolished 1:20 Thousands cross new Fort Hamer bridge for the first time Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

See what an EF-0 rated tornado did to Samoset The Enhanced Fujita Scale rates the intensity of tornadoes. An EF-0 is the weakest intensity with winds between 65 and 85 mph. The Enhanced Fujita Scale rates the intensity of tornadoes. An EF-0 is the weakest intensity with winds between 65 and 85 mph. rdymond@bradenton.com

The Enhanced Fujita Scale rates the intensity of tornadoes. An EF-0 is the weakest intensity with winds between 65 and 85 mph. rdymond@bradenton.com