Snooty eats more than 80 pounds of vegetables a day. Maybe that’s why he just turned 69

Snooty spent the morning of his 69th birthday like he does all mornings — eating an apple.

As the preparations for his birthday party, which will take place Saturday, were underway Friday morning, Snooty was relaxed, posing for pictures while eating lettuce, carrots and sweet potatoes. A “Happy Birthday” sign sat on the water’s edge, marking Bradenton’s most famous resident’s big day.

“Snooty is doing great,” Jessica Schubick, South Florida Museum & Bishop Planetarium communications manager, said Friday. “He just had one of his twice a year check-ups and everything is looking good. Snooty right now is eating 80 to 90 pounds of vegetables every day.”

But the birthday boy, who was born on July 21, 1948, will have to wait until Saturday to get his birthday cake during the Snooty’s 69th Birthday Bash & Wildlife Festival, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“On his birthday, he gets something a little special,” Schubick said. “Every year he gets a cake, which is actually made from fresh fruits and vegetables. He really has a sweet tooth so he loves those strawberries and pineapples. That’s probably his favorite part of the day.”

For those wishing to celebrate the world’s oldest manatee living in captivity, a free celebration will take place rain or shine in the Spanish Plaza, in the museum’s north parking lot (by the Manatee River) and in front of the museum on 10th Street West. There will also be reduced admission prices for the museum all day.

“The whole day is about celebrating Snooty’s incredible life as well as making sure that we are making the wild safe for other manatees and other types of wildlife,” Schubick said. “(Saturday) is going to be a whole lot of fun.”