July 20, 2017 8:42 PM

I-75’s southbound lanes in Pasco County closed after crash damages roadway

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

PASCO

All lanes of southbound Interstate 75 are closed Thursday evening and early Friday south of State Road 52 (exit 285) in Pasco County because of a dump truck crash and fire that damaged the roadway, according to a Florida Department of Transportation media alert.

Around 3:10 p.m., the dump truck was traveling south on I-75 south of State Road 52 in the outside lane, but for unknown reasons, the truck the lane of travel and struck a concrete barrier wall, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The dump truck came to rest in the outside shoulder and burst into flames, according to FHP.

The 31-year-old Tampa man who was driving the truck was not injured, according to FHP.

Traffic was being diverted southbound onto State Road 52, and the condition may last through the night, according to FHP.

Crews are working to repave both travel lanes that were damaged and will be working throughout the night, according to FDOT.

Motorists can expect delays on southbound I-75 from northern Pasco County to the incident site and may want to choose alternate routes.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

