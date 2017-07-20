Boil notice in Bradenton issued for part of 17th Avenue Drive West

Some residents of 17th Avenue Drive West should boil their water for at least a minute before using it for cooking or consumption.
The city of Bradenton announced a 48-hour precautionary boil water notice Thursday afternoon for residents in the area of 17th Avenue Drive West from 17th Avenue West to 39th Street West. The notice includes all residents from 3809 to 3609.
There is a possibility of contamination to the water in the area because of a loss of line pressure on potable water service, according to the release.
City officials advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes should be boiled. It is recommended to bring the water to a roiling boil for one minute, according to the notice. Bottled water can be used as an alternative.
The precautionary boil water notice will be in effect until water testing results confirms the water is safe to drink. Testing will be conducted over the next 48 hours or more, according to the release.
Those with questions can contact the city of Bradenton Public Works Department at 941-708-6300.
