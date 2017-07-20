Free immunizations and low cost physicals offered at Manatee DOH

The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County advises parents and guardians every summer that kindergartners, seventh graders and new and transferring students must provide proof of immunization to enroll in Manatee County schools.
Fortunately, the DOH-Manatee offers free immunizations during the summer so kids can be set to go and their parents’ budgets spared when school starts this fall, which is on Aug. 10.
“Vaccinations are the safest and most effective way to protect children and families from the spread of serious infectious diseases,” said Dr. Jennifer Bencie, health officer with DOH-Manatee. “Parents and guardians should carefully review the student’s immunization records, and if needed, visit us at the health department or check with their child’s physician to schedule vaccination appointments as soon as possible.”
While the shots are free, DOH-Manatee performs school physicals for $30 per child, Thomas Iovino, a DOH-Manatee spokesman, said Thursday.
Appointments are appreciated by the DOH for immunizations and required for physicals, Iovino added.
To make an appointment for either service parents are asked to call 941-748-0747, ext. 0, and request a time slot between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The DOH-Manatee will accept walk-ins for immunizations from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
The DOH is at 410 6th Ave. E., Bradenton.
“Children can also be immunized at the family doctor and often it is covered by insurance,” Iovino said.
“A Florida Certificate of Immunization, Form DH 680 is the only document that Manatee County schools are permitted to accept as proof of immunization,” Iovino added.
Kindergartners through 12th graders are required to have four to five doses of immunization for diptheria, tetanus and pertussis, as well as four doses, the last one after age four, for polio, two doses for measles, mumps and rubella and three doses for hepatitis B.
Kindergartners through seventh graders are required to have two doses for varicella. Eighth to 12th graders are required to have one dose for varicella and seventh to 12th graders are required to have one dose for dipththeria, tetanus and pertussis.
Students leaving for higher education should check with their college or university to ensure they follow that school’s immunization requirements.
