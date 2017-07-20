If you love animals, this may be an opportunity for you

Manatee County is looking to fill a vacant seat on the Animal Services Advisory Board.
To qualify, applicants must have adopted an animal from Manatee County Animal Services within the past two years but can’t be associated with a rescue agency in the county, according to a news release.
Applications, which can be found at mymanatee.org/advisory_boards, will be accepted until the position is filled.
For more information, call Sarah Brown, Animal Services chief, at 941-742-5933 ext. 8436.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
