Find your designated driver now: Troopers on the lookout for impaired drivers this weekend

Troopers will spend the weekend focusing on keeping impaired drivers off Manatee County roads.
The Florida Highway Patrol will hold a DUI Wolfpack operation starting at 9 p.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Sunday, according to a release.
The operation will focus on Interstate 75 and other major state and county roadways in Manatee, Sarasota, Hardee, Highlands and Desoto counties. Troopers will be mobile while monitoring traffic.
Wolfpack operations are organized to remove impaired drivers from the roads and enhance the safety of other drivers, according to FHP.
Florida law considers a driver with .08 percent or higher blood-alcohol content to be impaired. Drivers under the age of 21 with a level of .02 percent or higher are also in violation of Florida law.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
