U.S. Coast Guard officials rescued four after their boat capsized off of Anclote Key on June 10, 2017.
U.S. Coast Guard officials rescued four after their boat capsized off of Anclote Key on June 10, 2017. Provided photo via U.S. Coast Guard
U.S. Coast Guard officials rescued four after their boat capsized off of Anclote Key on June 10, 2017. Provided photo via U.S. Coast Guard

Local

July 20, 2017 10:41 AM

Watch four people being rescued from their capsized boat

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

Four people were rescued from their capsizing boat last month, now seen in recently released nail-biting footage provided by the U.S. Coast Guard.

A distress call was received around 6:27 p.m. on June 10 from a man who said his 19-foot boat was taking on water about six miles northwest of Anclote Key, which is off the coast of Pasco County.

Minutes later, another call came: the boat capsized, and the four people were standing on the boat’s hull.

A Coast Guard rescue swimmer was lowered into the the choppy, teal water. One by one, the boaters were pulled aboard a 45-foot response boat from the Coast Guard.

All four people were transported back to the Clearwater station with no medical needs, according to the Coast Guard.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch homeowner shoot AT&T trucks parked in front of home

Watch homeowner shoot AT&T trucks parked in front of home 2:32

Watch homeowner shoot AT&T trucks parked in front of home
Longboat Key officials explore whether the town should be located in only one county 1:24

Longboat Key officials explore whether the town should be located in only one county
Shoe store robbery in Bradenton caught on video 0:57

Shoe store robbery in Bradenton caught on video

View More Video