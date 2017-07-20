Watch four people being rescued from their capsized boat

Four people were rescued from their capsizing boat last month, now seen in recently released nail-biting footage provided by the U.S. Coast Guard.
A distress call was received around 6:27 p.m. on June 10 from a man who said his 19-foot boat was taking on water about six miles northwest of Anclote Key, which is off the coast of Pasco County.
Minutes later, another call came: the boat capsized, and the four people were standing on the boat’s hull.
A Coast Guard rescue swimmer was lowered into the the choppy, teal water. One by one, the boaters were pulled aboard a 45-foot response boat from the Coast Guard.
All four people were transported back to the Clearwater station with no medical needs, according to the Coast Guard.
