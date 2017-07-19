Should it remain as parts of two counties? That’s the question facing Longboat Key

While it was a line arbitrarily drawn on a map decades ago delineating Manatee and Sarasota counties, today it represents an inequity among Longboat Key residents depending on which side of the line they reside, town officials say.
Town officials recognize this equity issue and are in the preliminary stages of looking into the ramifications of removing the line and having the entire town of Longboat Key in one county, as opposed to being split between Manatee and Sarasota counties.
“At the end of the day, it is going to come down to money and there is an inequity within our town that we can’t justify based on service,” Longboat Key Town Manager Dave Bullock said Wednesday during a meeting of the Barrier Island Elected Officials.
With a rate nearly double Sarasota’s, Manatee County’s millage rate of approximately 6.4 is where the difference lies, according to Bullock. If the town were located entirely in Manatee County, it would mean an increase of approximately $6 million a year in property taxes while if it were located all in Sarasota County, there would be a reduction.
“The savings are real to our residents,” he said.
For residents living in the Manatee County portion of Longboat Key, the difference would mean as much as $19,000 a year for the highest valued property but an average savings in the area of $800 a year in property taxes.
“That’s worth having the conversation,” Bullock said. “We don’t get any more from Manatee County than we get from Sarasota County so there’s no service reason for us to say this doesn’t make sense.”
In fiscal year 2017, Longboat Key property owners contributed almost $55 million in property taxes to Manatee County and in that same period, approximately $22 million to Sarasota County.
“You just can’t overcome that county millage,” Bullock said. “It is ultimately a decision of the state legislature. Eventually over time, that inequity doesn’t make any sense.”
This isn’t the first time the town has explored the idea. They had discussions at least four other, most recently in 1996.
Longboat Key Mayor Terry Gans said it’s just right to ask the question of what would happen.
“If there is an argument or a case to be made for consolidating with one county over another, then go to a straw vote of the citizens to see what they say and the real work begins because neither county wants to lose the revenue,” he said. “We are in the very early stages. We are a long way from ever getting anything on the table, if ever.”
On Wednesday, the barrier island elected officials also:
- Learned that the city of Anna Maria is working on legislation regarding vacation rentals after a bill working its way through the Florida Legislature this last session died on calendar. Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy told the other island mayors it would treat vacation rentals as commercial endeavors. “We are hoping it will put us on the offense as far as the vacation rental debacle we went through last legislative session,” he said.
- Discussed the barrier island traffic study currently being conducted by Florida Department of Transportation, which the elected officials expressed some concern about the process. FDOT released the first phase of the study last month, which includes all previous studies conducted on related matters. “Right now, we have no road map forward on a study at all,” Holmes Beach Mayor Bob Johnson said. “There’s an awful lot of paper that doesn’t say a whole lot.”
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
