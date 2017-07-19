Should it remain as parts of two counties? That’s the question facing Longboat Key

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:24 Longboat Key officials explore whether the town should be located in only one county Pause 0:57 Shoe store robbery in Bradenton caught on video 0:40 Just another Anna Maria Island beach therapy video 1:34 Couple uses baby to steal a man's wallet 0:55 Bumbling burglar takes a spill after stealing vodka and cigarettes 1:20 Avoid danger while exercising outside 1:02 Slain Bradenton girl remembered as a sweetheart 2:14 Hillsborough Sheriff's Office defends investigation of girl's disappearance, death 0:45 Floating jungle gym in Sarasota Bay near Longboat Key 6:53 Sarasota Sheriff's Office remembers deputy who died from illness Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Longboat Key, which is currently located in both Manatee and Sarasota counties, looks into possibility of moving entirely into one county. Claire Aronson Bradenton Herald

Longboat Key, which is currently located in both Manatee and Sarasota counties, looks into possibility of moving entirely into one county. Claire Aronson Bradenton Herald