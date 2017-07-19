Two men rescued from sinking boat

Two men were rescued by good Samaritans Wednesday afternoon when their boat started to sink.
A family member of the men called Manatee County Emergency Communications Center after receiving a call from one of the men on board saying their boat was struck in the area of the Cortez Bridge, according to ECC officials.
The men were able to get onto another boat before theirs completely sank, ECC officials said.
The U.S. Coast Guard was called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. where they learned the two men were safe thanks to nearby good Samaritans but their boat sank before officials arrived, according to Coast Guard Petty Officer James Newton.
No injuries were reported and the Coast Guard did not take any action in the incident.
It is still unclear exactly what caused the boat to sink, Newton said.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
