July 19, 2017 4:19 PM

Bradenton man killed in crash along State Road 64

By Sara Nealeigh

A Bradenton man died in a single-vehicle crash on State Road 64 early Wednesday morning.

Jeremy Walker, 37, died after his 2014 Ford F-150 went airborne over a large ditch and crashed along State Road 64 near 57th Street East, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Walker was traveling on State Road 64 approaching the intersection of 57th Street east when the truck traveled onto the grass median, crossed the eastbound traffic lanes and went into the south grass shoulder, according to FHP.

The truck continued to travel, going airborne over a large ditch before crashing into the bank of the ditch, according to FHP.

The crash was reported around 4:56 a.m. Wednesday, according to the FHP website and a release on the crash said it occurred around 3:20 a.m.

The exact time of the crash and the events leading up to it are still under investigation, according to FHP.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

