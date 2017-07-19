Commissioners vote to relocate Tampa Confederate statue

Hillsborough County Commissioners voted in favor of relocating the Confederate statue that has sat outside the old Tampa courthouse for more than 100 years, according to Bradenton Herald news partner Bay News 9.
This comes about one month after officials had voted to keep the statue where it is.
On Wednesday, commissioners listened to two and a half hours of public comment before the 4-2 vote, according to Bay News 9. The statue will be given back to the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Bay News 9 reported.
Public comment over confederate statue has ended after about 2 1/2 hours. Last person now speaking. @BN9 pic.twitter.com/mx3oQgWKFX— Dalia Dangerfield (@DangerDalia) July 19, 2017
“So ladies and gentleman, this is not about trying to change history,” said Commissioner Les Miller, before making the motion to relocate the statue. “You never will change history. History will be there forever.”
One person in the audience held up a cardboard sign reading, “Snowflakes suck!”
After the votes were read, several audience members began clapping.
According to Bay News 9, a local attorney offered to start a GoFundMe site to help pay for the statue’s removal.
