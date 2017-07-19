The Confederate monument has stood in front of the old Tampa courthouse for more than 100 years.
The Confederate monument has stood in front of the old Tampa courthouse for more than 100 years. Bay News 9
The Confederate monument has stood in front of the old Tampa courthouse for more than 100 years. Bay News 9

Local

Commissioners vote to relocate Tampa Confederate statue

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

July 19, 2017 2:53 PM

Hillsborough County Commissioners voted in favor of relocating the Confederate statue that has sat outside the old Tampa courthouse for more than 100 years, according to Bradenton Herald news partner Bay News 9.

This comes about one month after officials had voted to keep the statue where it is.

On Wednesday, commissioners listened to two and a half hours of public comment before the 4-2 vote, according to Bay News 9. The statue will be given back to the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Bay News 9 reported.

“So ladies and gentleman, this is not about trying to change history,” said Commissioner Les Miller, before making the motion to relocate the statue. “You never will change history. History will be there forever.”

One person in the audience held up a cardboard sign reading, “Snowflakes suck!”

After the votes were read, several audience members began clapping.

According to Bay News 9, a local attorney offered to start a GoFundMe site to help pay for the statue’s removal.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Debris dumping is hurting nearby businesses

    A nearby condominium dumped a large amount of debris on their own private property but the pile is blocking the view of Cortez businesses that rely on a crucial tourism corridor.

Debris dumping is hurting nearby businesses

Debris dumping is hurting nearby businesses 0:36

Debris dumping is hurting nearby businesses
Village of the Arts honors Snooty 1:26

Village of the Arts honors Snooty
Third fatal shooting in 10 days prompting concern in Florida neighborhood 1:24

Third fatal shooting in 10 days prompting concern in Florida neighborhood

View More Video