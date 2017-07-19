Missing teen could be in Bradenton area, cops say

A 16-year-old Brandon girl has been reported missing, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
Ellianna Louise Allison-Lopez was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Moss Laden Court wearing a black T-shirt and black gym shorts.
According to the sheriff’s office, she was said to be in the Bradenton area with her boyfriend.
Allison-Lopez is diagnosed with several psychiatric disorders and did not take her medications with her, the sheriff’s office said. She stands at 5-feet 3-inches, is 135 pounds and has brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on her right wrist that says “BREATHE.”
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.
