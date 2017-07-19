Ellianna Louise Allison-Lopez has been missing from her Brandon home since late Tuesday.
Ellianna Louise Allison-Lopez has been missing from her Brandon home since late Tuesday. Provided photo Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

July 19, 2017 12:58 PM

Missing teen could be in Bradenton area, cops say

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

A 16-year-old Brandon girl has been reported missing, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Ellianna Louise Allison-Lopez was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Moss Laden Court wearing a black T-shirt and black gym shorts.

According to the sheriff’s office, she was said to be in the Bradenton area with her boyfriend.

Allison-Lopez is diagnosed with several psychiatric disorders and did not take her medications with her, the sheriff’s office said. She stands at 5-feet 3-inches, is 135 pounds and has brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on her right wrist that says “BREATHE.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

