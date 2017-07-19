A month after child was accidentally shot to death, Bradenton police promoting gun safety by giving out free chain locks

The Bradenton Police Department is doing its part to make sure guns are out of the reach of children.
By teaming up with Project ChildSafe, a firearms education advocacy group, the police department will provide free chain locks for any owner who comes into the police station to ask for one.
“We’re always encouraging gun safety and this is just an added, extra step to help out (gun) owners who can’t afford it or just want one,” said police spokesman Lt. Brian Thiers. He added that parents should educate their loved ones about firearms.
No registration is required to get a chain lock, but they should not be used to secure bikes or any other equipment, the police department said.
One U.S. child died every other day in 2015 because of an accidental shooting, according to a joint investigation by the Associated Press and the USA Today Network.
Just last month in Bradenton, 12-year-old Abraham Luna was accidentally shot by his 13-year-old brother. Police are still investigating the incident.
“Obviously, (this incident) brings to the forefront the thought of gun safety,” Thiers said.
