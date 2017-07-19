Officials investigating hit-and-run pedestrian death

A hit-and-run crash killed a Tampa woman late Tuesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
Sherry Lynn Hunter, 61, was not in a crosswalk as she was walked across West Waters Avenue east of Wilsky Boulevard around 10:38 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
Traffic homicide investigators believe she was hit most likely by a dark colored Toyota that was traveling westbound on West Waters Avenue that now has front-end damage to the grill and headlight.
Hunter died at the scene.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200. To give an anonymous tip and be eligible for a $3,000 reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.
