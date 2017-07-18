Their car burst into flames as they were pulling out of the gas station

They had just put gas in the car and were pulling out of the gas station when they heard a bang.
Four people were in a vehicle when the engine compartment “exploded” and burst into flames, Sharon Gallon said. Gallon, her son Marcus, Tracy Morgan and one other woman were in the vehicle shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday when the fire started.
Morgan said the car had been pushed to the Circle K gas station on 30th Avenue East at Ninth Street East Tuesday night. They put gas in the tank and were about to pull out of the parking lot onto 30th Avenue East when they heard an explosion and saw flames coming from the vehicle.
All four people were able to get out unharmed, but Gallon said two people had to be pulled out of the car’s windows.
“It could have been worse,” Gallon said.
Southern Manatee Fire Rescue Lt. Sean Connor said the fire was contained to the engine compartment. As a precaution, Connor called for called for backup, but the fire did not spread from the vehicle, and the call was canceled.
There was no damage to the Circle K store or gas pumps; the vehicle, however was damaged from the flames. No injuries were reported.
