July 18, 2017 8:48 PM

Deputies praised for rescuing blind dog from vehicle

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Facebook comments gave kudos to two deputies after they rescued a blind dog from a hot car Tuesday.

Deputies Stacy Brandau and Luke Sniegowski rescued a dog from a vehicle after he was accidentally locked inside for more than 45 minutes, according to a Facebook post from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said in the post that the incident was accidental and occurred in the parking lot of a veterinarian’s office.

The owner quickly called 911 for help. Brandau and Sniegowski arrived and used tools to unlock her car, according to the post. The blind 16-year-old dog was safely removed from the vehicle.

Then Sniegowski offered the dog a drink from his water bottle. Thanks to the deputies, the dog is now doing well, the sheriff’s office reports.

Several comments on the sheriff’s office Facebook post thank and praise the deputies for their efforts.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

