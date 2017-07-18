Investigators searching for 3-year-old girl

Child protection investigators with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a 3-year-old girl.
Investigators believe Megan Blakey is with her father, 30-year-old Michael Blakey, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Megan has blonde hair and blue eyes. Her father has brown hair and blue eyes, stands approximately 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office Child Protection Investigation Division investigates all child welfare cases for the Florida Department of Children and Families in Manatee County.
Anyone with information on Megan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
