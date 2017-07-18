New destinations for Frontier Airlines from Tampa include Buffalo, N.Y., Columbus, Indianapolis, Islip, N.Y., Kansas City, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Providence, Milwaukee, Nashville and St. Louis.
July 18, 2017 4:59 PM

Frontier Airlines adds 10 destinations from TIA in expansion

Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday it will expand its operations to 21 new cities, including the most from Tampa International Airport, where it plans service to 10 more destinations.

Frontier boasted that by next spring, its network will now offer low fares — some starting at $39 — to 90 percent of the U.S. population.

New destinations from Tampa include Buffalo, N.Y., Columbus, Indianapolis, Islip, N.Y., Kansas City, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Providence, Milwaukee, Nashville and St. Louis.

Frontier does not currently fly to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

The new flights on Frontier will be a mix of weekly and daily service, and all new routes will begin before the end of the year.

Frontier also announced new routes out of Miami International Airport and Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers.

Herald staff report

