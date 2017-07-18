Sarasota Manatee Bicycle Club seeks sites for safety rodeo

Is your Manatee County organization interested in a one-day, safe bicycle riding program for the children you serve who are of bicycle-riding age?
If so, members of a local bicycle club would like to offer their services to teach your children to be safer bike riders.
And the club will bring the bikes.
The Sarasota Manatee Bicycle Club is seeking organizations in Manatee and Sarasota that would like to host the club’s innovative Youth Bike Safety Program, which teaches children everything from rules of the road to how to do an avoidance swerve to avoid a pothole or debris, club president Richard Garrett announced Tuesday.
The club only asks that the organization provide two or three adults for supervision to help keep the event orderly, Garrett added.
“First of all, I would like to see every child wearing a helmet, and I don’t,” Garrett said Tuesday when asked why the safety training is so urgent. “I also see some children not stopping at stop signs, not looking behind them before turning left or right and listening to music with their headsets so they can’t hear what is coming up behind them.”
“This is all so important to me,” added Garrett, 65. “I am all about making it safer not only for children but also for adult bicyclists. It’s not always the motorists’ fault. We see adults riding through red lights and going through stop signs and going the wrong way in bike lanes. We can all do so much more. I think if we are passionate in fixing some of this, we can become a mecca for bicycle riding in Manatee and Sarasota.”
In the past, the club has presented its bicycle safety programs, also known as safety rodeos, whenever an organization like Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County has happened to call to request one. But now the club is being more proactive to get its information out, Garrett said.
“If organizations contact us now we can put together our fall and winter schedule,” Garrett added.
To do the programs, the club has been provided a 22-foot trailer containing 30 bicycles, safety cones and other safety props from a major supporter — the Florida Department of Transportation, Garrett said.
Garrett, his fellow club members and the FDOT are making it even more appealing for kids to go through the program than ever before.
Each child who goes through the program will receive a free bicycle helmet and two kids will be awarded a free bike, Garrett said.
“The organizations and the instructor pick out two kids who excel and award the bikes and the club pays for it,” Garrett added.
It starts in a classroom
Children who sign up for the safety rodeo will receive an hour of class time to learn road rules, said Bud Gaunce, safety and training coordinator for the Sarasota Manatee Bicycle Club.
“In the classroom we teach them how to wear a helmet the proper way and how to go through a mental checklist before riding, including checking the air in the tires, if the brakes are working and if the chain is secure,” added Gaunce who has supervised “rodeos” held at Pride Park in Manatee.
The children also learn about stopping for red lights and stop signs and how to safely use bicycle lanes.
Once outside in the parking lot, the children will learn the proper way to start and stop a bike, how to do an avoidance weave also known as a safety swerve through yellow tennis balls, how to look over their shoulders to see what is behind, called scanning, and how to signal for a stop, right or left turn.
“The kids are very responsive and very appreciative of what they are learning,” Gaunce said. “Many kids like to come back after they have been to one rodeo.”
Interested organizations are asked to call Gaunce at 941-232-5678. Additional information: smbc.us.
