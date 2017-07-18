After one-year absence, computers are once again included in sales tax holiday

When Florida shoppers take advantage of the sales tax holiday the first weekend in August, computers will be back on the shopping list.
After vanishing from the list of approved purchases in 2016, computers are once again subject to the sales-tax discount. The 2017 back-to-school sales tax holiday, which begins Friday, Aug. 4 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, Aug. 6 at 11:59 p.m., will allow consumers to buy clothing, footwear and related accessories selling for $60 or less per item, as well as school supplies that are $15 or less per item.
According to the Florida Department of Revenue, computers that are $750 or less and are bought for personal or noncommercial use can also be purchased tax free this year.
James Miller, Communications Director for the Florida Retail Federation, sees the return of computers to the list as a game changer.
“That’s huge, that’s something we’ve seen in the past but not last year. We were very fortunate and thankful that it was included this year,” he said.
Miller says it’s one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year outside of the Christmas season or Black Friday. He doesn’t think that this year is going to be any different — if anything, he expects it to be even bigger.
“I think we can expect some pretty big crowds,” he said.
Miller said he would like to see a return of the 10-day tax-free holiday. With just three days, Miller said, you end up cramming a large number of people into a small space in a short period of time. For him, one of the most important things for shoppers is to realize the holiday isn’t just for those who have kids, despite the name.
“That couldn’t be further from the truth,” Miller said. “If you’re a business professional or a grandmother, every age can take advantage of that weekend.”
Getting rid of Florida’s 6 percent state sales tax during the holiday can add up quick. In municipalities with higher rates, such as Manatee County’s 7 percent, this can amount to even greater savings. For instance, when purchasing a computer, the sales tax holiday could save you as much as $52.50 per tablet or computer. Lawmakers are hoping that this will act as an incentive for both consumers and businesses alike.
“Every time we cut taxes, we are encouraging businesses of all sizes to create opportunities for families across the state, and more money is put back in taxpayers’ pockets,” said Gov. Rick Scott in a written statement.
According to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey conducted by Prosper Insights and Analytics, back-to-school spending for this year is projected to be approximately $29.8 billion, while back-to-school plus back-to-college combined is expected to exceed $80 billion.
Frank Perry, Retail Sales Manager of Keeton’s Office & Art Supply, has been with the company for 17 years and sees an increase in foot traffic each year around the time of the sales tax holiday.
“It’s a great opportunity for parents that have to go out and purchase all these items,” Perry said. “I remember going to school when most of the supplies were provided. Now each class can have their own big list.”
Other tax-exempt items include printer ink cartidges, backpacks, purses and lunch boxes. The usual notebooks and writing utensils are also covered under the holiday. For a full list of items that are tax-exempt, see the Florida Department of Revenue.
The tax-free holiday is part of HB 7109, a $180 million tax cut bill signed by Scott in late May which also included a disaster preparedness relief on June 2-4. According to myflorida.com, consumers are expected to save $33.4 million during the three-day back-to-school sales tax holiday.
