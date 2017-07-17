Japan Consul General Ken Okaniwa shakes hands with Gov. Rick Scott during a press conference at Port Tampa Bay on Monday.
Local

July 17, 2017 8:52 PM

New Tampa International people movers unveiled featuring Florida birds

By Hannah Morse

Gov. Rick Scott was in Tampa Monday afternoon for the unveiling of 12 new people movers for Tampa International Airport.

The SkyConnect trains, which came into the Port Tampa Bay from Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., feature various birds found in Florida such as the white pelican, roseate spoonbill and black skimmer.

“We recently learned that Florida is No. 2 in the United States for airline passengers,” Scott said, according to a press release. “By investing over $1 billion in state funding in our airports over the past six years, we are making sure that Florida’s infrastructure is on the cutting edge and can support our growing economy.”

Scott said Japan is the biggest foreign investor in Florida.

“Mitsubishi is a great Florida company,” Scott said in his speech at Port Tampa Bay. “They do a lot of business here in Florida.”

Ken Okaniwa, Japan Consul General, said the country has invested around $4.1 billion and employed 24,000 in Florida.

The new trains, which will lead to the airport’s new car rental facility according to Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, will start running next year.

