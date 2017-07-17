Michael Sweeney, 45, is considered missing and endangered.
Michael Sweeney, 45, is considered missing and endangered.

July 17, 2017 7:42 PM

Missing man considered endangered after leaving mother’s house on bike

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

Manatee

A 45-year-old Manatee County man is considered missing and endangered after he left his mother’s house to go to a friend’s house.

Michael Sweeney had talked about harming himself over the past few days, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Sweeney, who lives with his mother in the 1100 block of 65th Avenue West, left the home around 2 p.m. Monday on a black bicycle to go to a friend’s house. He never arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sweeney was last seen wearing dark blue shorts and a light colored shirt. He is also in need of his medication, the sheriff’s office reported.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

