Committee tasked with ensuring Manatee County spends sales tax revenue appropriately gets to work

The Manatee County residents tasked with watching how the county spends its sales tax revenue will get to work Tuesday evening.
The first meeting of the Citizens Advisory Committee for the infrastructure sales tax will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the ninth floor of the Manatee County Administration Building, 1112 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.
Last November, Manatee County voters approved the half-cent sales tax, which will be in effect for 15 years, generating $30 million a year, with about $5 million allocated for the cities.
The committee, which consists of seven residents, is tasked with ensuring the county properly spends revenue from the half-cent infrastructure sales tax.
"The Committee shall act solely in an oversight capacity to prepare an annual report to the Board of County Commissioners to consider the following: whether actual or planned expenditures are consistent with the subcategories and percentages provided in the Infrastructure Sales Tax Funding Categories List," a county document states.
