Nominations invited for Outstanding Agriculturalist, Hall of Fame

Nominations are invited for Manatee County Outstanding Agriculturalist and Agriculture Hall of Fame. The deadline is Aug. 31.
The awards honor those who have contributed to the success of Manatee County’s agriculture industry, including farmers, industry representatives, crop consultants, agriculture educators and more.
The Outstanding Agriculturalist must be a current member of the community and will be honored during the Kiwanis Club of Bradenton Farm City Week Luncheon on Nov. 14.
Nominees for the Manatee County Agriculture Hall of Fame may be living or deceased and will be honored at the Palmetto Historical Luncheon on Nov. 9. Photos of both recipients will be placed in the Manatee County Agricultural Museum and the Hall of Fame in Palmetto.
In 2016, citrus grower and cattle rancher Hugh Lowell Taylor was named Outstanding Agriculturalist. The late Robert Glenn Fleming, who worked a combined 47 years at Kilgore Seed Company and Asgrow Florida, was named to the Agriculture Hall of Fame.
Nomination forms and award guidelines may be obtained online at manatee.ifas.ufl.edu, by contacting Joann Larson at the Manatee County Extension Office at 941-722-4524, or stopping by UF/IFAS Extension Manatee County office at 1303 17th St. West, Palmetto. For more information, contact Crystal Snodgrass at crys21@ufl.edu or 941-722-4524.
