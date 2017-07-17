Morning traffic report for July 17

Here’s what you may run into on your Monday morning commute:
- Crash with roadblock, Bayshore Gardens Parkway at 14th Street West, Bradenton, roadblock in southbound center lane of 14th Street West
- Crash with roadblock, Fifth Avenue West at 36th Street West, Palmetto, roadblock on Fifth Avenue West
- Crash, Tamiami Trail South at West Seminole Drive, Venice, roadway is clear
- Crash with injuries, U.S. 301 at Columbus Drive, Tampa, roadblock
- Crash with injuries, Interstate 4 westbound entrance to Interstate 275 southbound ramp, Tampa, roadway is clear
- Crash, I-4 westbound at mile marker 1, Tampa, no roadblock reported
Click here for a real-time traffic map from our news partners at Bay News 9.
All crash information from this report comes from the Florida Highway Patrol live traffic crash and road condition map.
Sara Nealeigh
