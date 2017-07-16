Weather forecast: Rain chances increase as work week begins

The work week starts with deep moisture returning to the region, bringing back more seasonable rain chances.
With high pressure extending across the Central Florida peninsula, light flow will allow for inland progress of the sea breeze.
A few storms will start early near the coast as the sea breeze forms. But expect the best rain chances to be over inland areas, with activity shifting westward near the coast each evening.
The rain chance is 50 percent to 60 percent from Monday through Wednesday.
Wednesday into Friday, a weak upper low will dig southward from the northeast. This may add some subtle lift for more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Weak steering winds will allow the sea breeze to move inland.
Some showers and storms will start near the coast in the morning.
Greater storm coverage will be in inland areas in the late afternoon and evening.
