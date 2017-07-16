Uncle Nick’s Deli on Manatee Avenue robbed by two armed suspects

Two suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash during an armed robbery at Uncle Nick’s Deli on Sunday in Bradenton.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the two suspects entered the rear door of the business at 5917 Manatee Avenue W. shortly before 3:30 p.m. and demanded money.
The suspects are described as about six feet tall with a thin build. One was wearing shorts and a blue, short-sleeve T-shirt with a black, long-sleeve T-shirt underneath. The other suspect was wearing a hat. Both had masks covering their faces, according to the release.
No one was injured during the incident, according to MCSO.
If you have any information, contact the MCSO at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
