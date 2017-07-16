Manatee family touched by special memorial scholarships

Kelly DeWolf, center, is moving forward in life with her children, Lindsay, 27, left, and Jonathan, 25, right, 12 years after the death of her husband, firefighter Christopher DeWolf in the line of duty in New Hampshire. The DeWolfs, who are all currently in graduate schoool, live in Manatee County and New Hampshire and were all recently awarded a national college scholarship. Photo provided by Kelly DeWolf