Local

July 16, 2017 10:49 AM

Man in critical condition after losing control of motorcycle

Herald staff report

A Punta Gorda man is hospitalized in critical condition after he lost control of his motorcycle on Saturday evening in Charlotte County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Gary Wayne Barrett, 40, was traveling east on Carmalita Street when he traveled off the roadway for unknown reasons, according to the FHP release.

Barrett then overcorrected and began to fishtail, at which point the vehicle overturned. He was not wearing a helmet.

If you have any information about the crash, call FHP at (239) 344-1730.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch a Land O'Lakes house collapse in a sinkhole

Watch a Land O'Lakes house collapse in a sinkhole 0:49

Watch a Land O'Lakes house collapse in a sinkhole
United Way of Manatee, United Way Suncoast merge 3:01

United Way of Manatee, United Way Suncoast merge
They fought for our country. The next challenge? Culinary training 1:41

They fought for our country. The next challenge? Culinary training

View More Video