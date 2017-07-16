Man in critical condition after losing control of motorcycle

A Punta Gorda man is hospitalized in critical condition after he lost control of his motorcycle on Saturday evening in Charlotte County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Gary Wayne Barrett, 40, was traveling east on Carmalita Street when he traveled off the roadway for unknown reasons, according to the FHP release.
Barrett then overcorrected and began to fishtail, at which point the vehicle overturned. He was not wearing a helmet.
If you have any information about the crash, call FHP at (239) 344-1730.
