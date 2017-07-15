Weather forecast: Rain chances Sunday about 30 percent

The coverage of storms was lower Saturday than the rest of the week, and that will be the case again Sunday.
The weekend will wrap up on a similar note with mostly sunny skies and only a 30 percent coverage of scattered storms. Remember that the low coverage chance has nothing to do with intensity, so if you get one of the storms, it could be very heavy.
Highs Sunday will again be in the low to mid 90s.
Atmospheric moisture will increase next week, therefore increasing the coverage of storms at that time.
