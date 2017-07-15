Bob Anderson out with his dog, Jabba, on a sunset cruise.
Bob Anderson out with his dog, Jabba, on a sunset cruise. Bay News 9+ app
Bob Anderson out with his dog, Jabba, on a sunset cruise. Bay News 9+ app

Local

Weather forecast: Rain chances Sunday about 30 percent

Bay News 9 Meteorologist

July 15, 2017 10:35 PM

The coverage of storms was lower Saturday than the rest of the week, and that will be the case again Sunday.

The weekend will wrap up on a similar note with mostly sunny skies and only a 30 percent coverage of scattered storms. Remember that the low coverage chance has nothing to do with intensity, so if you get one of the storms, it could be very heavy.

Highs Sunday will again be in the low to mid 90s.

Atmospheric moisture will increase next week, therefore increasing the coverage of storms at that time.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Detectives investigate slaying of woman, 82

    Homicide investigation underway at home of 82-year-old Bradenton woman found dead Tuesday morning.

Detectives investigate slaying of woman, 82

Detectives investigate slaying of woman, 82 0:16

Detectives investigate slaying of woman, 82
Food for Florida serves thousands in Manatee County 1:29

Food for Florida serves thousands in Manatee County
Sheriff's office releases body camera footage showing shooting, standoff 2:47

Sheriff's office releases body camera footage showing shooting, standoff

View More Video