Disney confirms several future attractions at D23 Expo

There were several rumors floating as to future attractions coming to Walt Disney World in the coming years, and many were confirmed at the D23 Expo on Saturday, according to Bay News 9.
The attactions include:
▪ The new Star Wars land will be called Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. There will also be a Star Wars-themed hotel.
▪ There will be a new Tron ride in Tomorrowland in the Magic Kingdom.
▪ A new transportation system called Disney Skyliner will connect Hollywood Studios and Epcot with several resorts.
▪ Toy Story land will open in summer 2018 at Hollywood Studio.
