Bassist for Adrenaline Mob dies in fatal crash on interstate

The bassist for New York-based metal band Adrenaline Mob, died in a crash on Interstate 75 Friday afternoon, as the band was heading to St. Petersburg for a scheduled performance.
David Zablidowsky, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ocala StarBanner.
At about 12:15 p.m. Friday, the band’s RV and a GMC Sierra hauling a trailer was pulled over on southbound I-75 near mile-marker 372, when the semi-truck crashed into the vehicles from behind, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash ignited a fire on the RV.
Janet Revins, 48, was critically injured in the crash. Jason McCole, 41; Russell Allen, 38; Dale Campiglia, 51; Robert Dressler, 45, and Jordan Cannata, 27, were all seriously injured in the crash.
The 59-year-old Largo man driving the tractor trailer was not injured, according to the FHP report.
The band has not issued an official statement, but Sunday’s scheduled performance in Jacksonville was listed as canceled on their Facebook page.
“This show has been canceled due to the tragic accident the band was in on I-75,” the event details on Facebook stated. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured and their families.”
According to GoBig Entertainment, which was supposed to host the band’s scheduled performance at the West End Trading Co. in Sanford, all of Adrenaline Mob’s scheduled shows have been canceled.
“Please keep them in your prayers,” GoBig Entertainment said on a Facebook post on their page.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
