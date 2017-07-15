Power line falls down across I-275, and it was still energized

All lanes of Interstate 275 were closed between Fletcher Avenue and Fowler Avenue for about 90 minutes Saturday morning after a power line fell across the road.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the power line was discovered about 8:05 a.m., and after inspection, it was determined the power line was still energized. As a result, all lanes had to be closed.
Tampa Electric determined the power line was energized with about 7,000 volts, according to the release. The downed power line also caused power outages to traffic signals on Fowler Avenue and Nebraska Avenue.
According to FHP, TECO was able to disconnect the power line and restore power to the area. I-275 was reopened at about 9:40 a.m.
There were no reports of injuries.
