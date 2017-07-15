Driver was exiting I-4 when large piece of metal fell from overpass and onto his car

A semi truck was hauling scrap metal Saturday morning when the driver lost control on an exit ramp, dropping some of his haul onto a car below.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the semi was traveling westbound on the State Road 528 exit ramp just after 7:30 a.m. in Orange County when the driver lost control, striking a guardrail and overturning. A large piece of metal fell off the overpass and onto a 2003 Pontiac Van below that was on an exit ramp from Interstate 4.
The driver of the van, a 36-year-old Orlando man, was hospitalized with minor injuries. The truck driver, a 33-year-old Kissimmee man, also suffered minor injuries.
The truck driver was charged with careless driving, according to the FHP release.
