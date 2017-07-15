The driver of this van suffered minor injuries when a large piece of scrap metal fell on his vehicle from an overpass.
The driver of this van suffered minor injuries when a large piece of scrap metal fell on his vehicle from an overpass. Florida Highway Patrol
The driver of this van suffered minor injuries when a large piece of scrap metal fell on his vehicle from an overpass. Florida Highway Patrol

Local

July 15, 2017 1:35 PM

Driver was exiting I-4 when large piece of metal fell from overpass and onto his car

Herald staff report

A semi truck was hauling scrap metal Saturday morning when the driver lost control on an exit ramp, dropping some of his haul onto a car below.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the semi was traveling westbound on the State Road 528 exit ramp just after 7:30 a.m. in Orange County when the driver lost control, striking a guardrail and overturning. A large piece of metal fell off the overpass and onto a 2003 Pontiac Van below that was on an exit ramp from Interstate 4.

The driver of the van, a 36-year-old Orlando man, was hospitalized with minor injuries. The truck driver, a 33-year-old Kissimmee man, also suffered minor injuries.

The truck driver was charged with careless driving, according to the FHP release.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch a Land O'Lakes house collapse in a sinkhole

Watch a Land O'Lakes house collapse in a sinkhole 0:49

Watch a Land O'Lakes house collapse in a sinkhole
United Way of Manatee, United Way Suncoast merge 3:01

United Way of Manatee, United Way Suncoast merge
They fought for our country. The next challenge? Culinary training 1:41

They fought for our country. The next challenge? Culinary training

View More Video