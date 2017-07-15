One dead in nine-vehicle wreck on I-75 in Marion County

A tractor trailer ran off the roadway, triggering a nine-vehicle crash that left one dead Friday night on Interstate 75 in Marion County.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the tractor trailer was traveling on I-75 southbound near Mile Marker 38 when it left the roadway, then re-entered southbound traffic and struck four commercial vehicles and four passenger vehicles.
According to FHP, the driver of a 2007 Chevy Corvette, 25-year-old Jarrett Joseph Tereskun of Fruitland Park, was killed in the crash.
The 64-year-old driver of the tractor trailer and a passenger were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the FHP release. Seven other people were also hospitalized with minor injuries.
I-75 southbound was closed for several hours but has since been reopened. The crash remains under investigation.
Comments