Local

July 15, 2017 12:56 PM

One dead in nine-vehicle wreck on I-75 in Marion County

Herald staff report

A tractor trailer ran off the roadway, triggering a nine-vehicle crash that left one dead Friday night on Interstate 75 in Marion County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the tractor trailer was traveling on I-75 southbound near Mile Marker 38 when it left the roadway, then re-entered southbound traffic and struck four commercial vehicles and four passenger vehicles.

According to FHP, the driver of a 2007 Chevy Corvette, 25-year-old Jarrett Joseph Tereskun of Fruitland Park, was killed in the crash.

The 64-year-old driver of the tractor trailer and a passenger were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the FHP release. Seven other people were also hospitalized with minor injuries.

I-75 southbound was closed for several hours but has since been reopened. The crash remains under investigation.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch a Land O'Lakes house collapse in a sinkhole

Watch a Land O'Lakes house collapse in a sinkhole 0:49

Watch a Land O'Lakes house collapse in a sinkhole
United Way of Manatee, United Way Suncoast merge 3:01

United Way of Manatee, United Way Suncoast merge
They fought for our country. The next challenge? Culinary training 1:41

They fought for our country. The next challenge? Culinary training

View More Video