Sheriff’s office: Man assaulted, has wallet stolen at bus stop on Cortez Road

A 58-year-old man was punched in the face several times and had his wallet stolen at a bus stop on Cortez Road West on Friday night, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim was seated at a bus stop in front of the shopping plaza at 1806 Cortez Road W., according to the press release, when he was approached by three men. According to MCSO, One of the men bent over in front of the victim and asked, “What are you doing tonight?” When the victim looked up, he was punched several times in the face.
After the three men fled, the victim realized his wallet was gone. He sustained minor injuries.
The MCSO release described the men as in their late teens or early 20s. One was approximately 5-foot-1 and 260 pounds, the other two were approximately 6 feet tall and thin. All were wearing dark hoodies and long shorts, according to the report.
If you have any information, contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.
Comments