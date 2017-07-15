Noise scares off assailants in attempted armed robbery in Palmetto

Two teenagers attempted to rob a Palmetto man who was walking home from Wal-Mart on Friday night in Palmetto, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Shortly after 10:30 p.m., the victim was walking by the railroad tracks near Wal-Mart, 508 10th St. E., Palmetto. According to the press release, he was approached by two teenaged boys, and one pointed a semi-automatic pistol at his forehead. The suspect started going through the victim’s pockets, according to MCSO, but a noise from the Wal-Mart scared off both teenagers, who left without taking anything from the victim.
The victim then walked home, at which point his wife called 911, according to the report.
MCSO describes one suspect as approximately 17 years of age with short hair, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and he was wearing a white shirt and black shorts. The second suspect was about 5-foot-3, approximately 17 years old, wearing a tan shirt and dark colored shorts.
If you have any information, contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941)-747-3011.
